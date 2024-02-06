Cape County health board addresses vaccine concerns

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees appeared simple enough. Review minutes, hear routine reports and review the center’s monthly revenue and expenses.

But a standing-room-only crowd of about 50 people, many of them carrying protest signs, had another agenda item in mind. They wanted to tell the board they objected to rumors of a “Biden strike force” coming to the county to “force” residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The turnout was so large the meeting had to be moved from the health center to a larger room at the nearby Shawnee Park Center.

Upon calling the meeting to order, board chairman John Freeze tried to head off any concerns anyone had about a rumored door-to-door vaccination campaign.

“I want to assure you that will not be happening in Cape Girardeau County,” he said. “We’re not going to be doing that, so that should be off the table.”

Freeze went on to say the board has “no plans whatsoever” to issue a mask order similar to the one that went into effect this week in St. Louis, St. Louis County and other parts of the nation that are experiencing increases in coronavirus cases.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board chairman John Freeze, center, opens the board’s meeting Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Freeze began the meeting by announcing door-to-door visits promovting COVID-19 vaccinations will not happen in Cape Girardeau County, the board has no plans to issue a mask order and they will not take public comment until their meeting in August. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

“The original mask order said it would be dropped whenever effective vaccines were available,” he said. “We have very effective vaccines now, so there is no need for a mask order anymore, so that’s not going to be happening.”

Finally, the board chairman said there was “concern about us moving the meeting to accommodate the crowd,” which some in attendance said was a violation of the state’s Sunshine Law.

Board member and attorney Diane Howard addressed that issue.

“The Sunshine Law requires that public meetings be held in a facility that’s adequate to accommodate the public,” she said.

Howard explained it would have been a violation of the Sunshine Law to hold a meeting in a place where we can’t have the public come in, “so the decision was made that we needed to move and we thank the city for getting us into the Shawnee Center quickly. I know it’s standing room only, but it’s better than it would have been had we not moved.”