At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it comes to a policy covering vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees who may later register a positive COVID-19 test.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it,” said Tracy, who has led the commission since being elected in 2010.

Cape Girardeau County has 205 full-time employees.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, all Jackson municipal departments were notified last week that as of July 1, city employees who had received the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be paid if they subsequently test positive for the coronavirus. By contrast, non-vaccinated city employees who test positive were informed they would be obligated to use sick pay, vacation days or go on unpaid leave until they recovered.

After a spirited discussion at Monday’s Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, during which the spouse of one city employee suggested the plan was potentially discriminatory, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the planned policy change will come up for further review at the next aldermanic study session scheduled July 7.