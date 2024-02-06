All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 25, 2021

Cape County has no plan to follow Jackson's employee vaccination policy

At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it comes to a policy covering vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees who may later register a positive COVID-19 test...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it comes to a policy covering vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees who may later register a positive COVID-19 test.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it,” said Tracy, who has led the commission since being elected in 2010.

Cape Girardeau County has 205 full-time employees.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, all Jackson municipal departments were notified last week that as of July 1, city employees who had received the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be paid if they subsequently test positive for the coronavirus. By contrast, non-vaccinated city employees who test positive were informed they would be obligated to use sick pay, vacation days or go on unpaid leave until they recovered.

After a spirited discussion at Monday’s Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, during which the spouse of one city employee suggested the plan was potentially discriminatory, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the planned policy change will come up for further review at the next aldermanic study session scheduled July 7.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vaccination update

Broadway Pharmacy reported 115 people received a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High. All but a dozen are between the ages of 12 and 17. Broadway plans to offer vaccine doses July 22 at Jackson High School with a follow-up clinic currently slated for Aug. 12.

Cape Girardeau County’s emergency management director, Mark Winkler, told the commission Thursday the county’s vaccination numbers continue to lag state figures.

As of Wednesday, 36.7% had received one vaccine dose (43.7% Missouri) and 32.8% (38% Missouri) had completed the regimen, Winkler said.

Other news

* County Auditor Pete Frazier was appointed by commissioners to be the voting delegate at the upcoming National Association of Counties Conference from July 9 through 12.

* Dale Rauh and Jackie Majoros were appointed to the Senior Services Board.

  • Commissioners approved a $24,892 bid from McCann Concrete Products to purchase a 49-foot precast concrete box culvert that county employees will install along County Road 452.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored content: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of...
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy