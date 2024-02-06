At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it comes to a policy covering vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees who may later register a positive COVID-19 test.
“This is the first I’ve heard of it,” said Tracy, who has led the commission since being elected in 2010.
Cape Girardeau County has 205 full-time employees.
According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, all Jackson municipal departments were notified last week that as of July 1, city employees who had received the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be paid if they subsequently test positive for the coronavirus. By contrast, non-vaccinated city employees who test positive were informed they would be obligated to use sick pay, vacation days or go on unpaid leave until they recovered.
After a spirited discussion at Monday’s Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, during which the spouse of one city employee suggested the plan was potentially discriminatory, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the planned policy change will come up for further review at the next aldermanic study session scheduled July 7.
Broadway Pharmacy reported 115 people received a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High. All but a dozen are between the ages of 12 and 17. Broadway plans to offer vaccine doses July 22 at Jackson High School with a follow-up clinic currently slated for Aug. 12.
Cape Girardeau County’s emergency management director, Mark Winkler, told the commission Thursday the county’s vaccination numbers continue to lag state figures.
As of Wednesday, 36.7% had received one vaccine dose (43.7% Missouri) and 32.8% (38% Missouri) had completed the regimen, Winkler said.
* County Auditor Pete Frazier was appointed by commissioners to be the voting delegate at the upcoming National Association of Counties Conference from July 9 through 12.
* Dale Rauh and Jackie Majoros were appointed to the Senior Services Board.
