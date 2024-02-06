Cape County Genealogical Society turns 50

In May of 1970, a genealogy society began in Cape Girardeau County, with a meeting of 25 people at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.

Earl Oldham, as an assistant librarian at Riverside, told the Southeast Missourian in 1970 that the society is open to anyone interested in the study of genealogy in the region, and that’s true today. Fifty years later, the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society has about 70 active members, and has come a long way from microfilm and paper-based family trees.

Current vice president and past president Bill Eddleman joined the society while he was still living in Rhode Island in the early 1980s.

“If you want to learn about Cape Girardeau County genealogy, it’s really the place to go,” Eddleman said.

Eddleman noted that while many records are online, not everything is.

“My guess is, probably about 25-to-30% of what’s really valuable for genealogy is online,” he said.

One issue is, the census did not record family relationships within a household until 1880, and prior to the 20th century, systematic recordkeeping was not necessarily the standard, he said — birth dates and death dates might not match from record to record, even if they refer to the same person, for example.

Furthermore, while some counties have scanned in some records and posted them online, that’s far from the story across the board. Some records are available only in person. Others were destroyed or lost to fire or natural disaster.

“The local experts are the genealogical societies,” Eddleman said.

Eddleman — who also works for the State Historical Society of Missouri, owns Eddleman Genealogical Consulting LLC and has taught several workshops on how to conduct genealogical research — said that a lot of what he’s learned about the process, he’s learned from being in the genealogical society or attending the society’s events.

Drew Blattner, society president and Cape Girardeau County recorder, said he’s always been interested in family history and genealogy, and, like Eddleman, has family roots in the region.

Blattner said he did a lot of his early research using the society’s collection, housed at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, and when he started to work at the center, he’d stay for the society’s meetings.

Blattner said many people interested in genealogy go online to ancestry.com or to search engines to look up records.

“Since its beginning 50 years ago, the Genealogical Society was very active in going through the county’s records and indexing them,” Blattner said.

The society’s website at www.capegenealogy.org also has a list of publications and updates on the group’s activities.