Cape County faring better than state with coronavirus

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials released data Wednesday showing the county’s population is faring better against COVID-19 in some respects than the state’s population as a whole.

The county’s positivity rate, for example, is 5.7% compared to 9.9% for the state. Antibody tests, which track whether someone has had the virus, have showed a 1.1% positivity rate in the county, while 3.7% of such tests across the state have been positive.

Testing in the county has reached 16.4% of the population, according to the county’s report.

The report said county officials have confirmed 587 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, up 38 from last week. Probable cases were at 47, up three from the previous week.

Hospitalizations from the disease are at 6.2% for the county’s residents, up eight from last week.