Cape County eyes preliminary 2020 operating budget

Cape Girardeau County’s estimated 2020 operating budget calls for expenditures of just over $13.7 million, almost $1.2 million more than this year’s estimated expenses.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the County Commission meeting on the upper level of the county’s administrative office building in Jackson.

County Auditor Pete Frazier will present a set of worksheets at the hearing summarizing the county’s anticipated expenses for the coming year.

“It’s literally a Reader’s Digest version of the budget,” he said.

Frazier’s budget report will also include an approximate expenditure amount for the current fiscal year, which will end Dec. 31.

“I will not have the exact number until the end of the year,” he said. “We still have a payroll and have to finish up and some other expenditures we’re going to have to pay out through the end of the year, so right now we’re estimating what we’re going to bring in and pay out and what we’ll have left at the end of the year.”

As of now, he’s estimating the county’s 2019 operating expenses will be $12,511,405.72.

“We will have another budget that is required by statute to be completed by Jan. 10 and that will be the final budget,” he said.

According to Frazier’s 2020 budget summary, the county’s estimated “carry-over” balance at the end of 2019 will be $3,365,718. Revenue during the year will include approximately $7,350,000 in sales tax and an estimated $4,655,980 from “other sources” such as grants and reimbursements to the county.