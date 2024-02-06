Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases in the county for a total of 515 positive cases. There are 275 recoveries and three deaths in the county.

Fifteen of the new cases are reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, three are reported in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county.

Scott County reported 17 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 259 cases, 184 recoveries and 13 deaths.