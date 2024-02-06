All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2020

Cape County exceeds 500 coronavirus cases, counties report increase in cases Tuesday

Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases in the county for a total of 515 positive cases. There are 275 recoveries and three deaths in the county. Fifteen of the new cases are reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, three are reported in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county...

Nicolette Baker

Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding 500 cases in the county for a total of 515 positive cases. There are 275 recoveries and three deaths in the county.

Fifteen of the new cases are reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, three are reported in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county.

Scott County reported 17 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 259 cases, 184 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Bollinger County reported eight new cases (51 total, 24 recoveries, zero deaths).

Stoddard County reported six, for a total of 177 with 146 recoveries and nine deaths.

In Illinois, Union County reported three new cases — a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s — for a total of 245 cases, 154 recovers and 18 deaths. Alexander County reported two new cases — a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s — for a total of 29 cases, 19 recoveries and zero deaths.

On Monday, Perry County reported a total of 187 cases, with 137 recoveries and four deaths. The majority of cases are concentrated in the 60 to 69 age range.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

