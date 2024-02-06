Cape Girardeau County's 200 full-time and 20 part-time employees will be eligible to receive county-paid flu shots, thanks to action this week by the County Commission.

In what Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy noted was an annual expense, the inoculations, at a unit cost of $20 each, will be administered at the employee's option through the county health department Oct. 13.

The county is self-insured and the expenditure will be charged to the county health fund.

Equipment buys

At the recommendation of 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper, the commission agreed unanimously to purchase a $297,980 John Deere six-wheel drive motor grader out of the highway funds line item through a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contract.