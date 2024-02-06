Cape County EMA will have new director July 11

Mark Winkler will be the new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director of Cape Girardeau County effective July 11, according to a news release.

Winkler most recently served as Region E coordinator for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), where he assisted local jurisdictions in all aspects of emergency management, including emergency operations plan development and revision, training, exercises and more, according to the release.

Winkler is a native of Perryville, Missouri, and graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1975. He earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Missouri in 1979, and a masterï¿½s degree from the University of Tennesseeï¿½Knoxville in 1984.