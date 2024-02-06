Cape County election filing period begins Feb. 27

Beginning Feb. 27 at 8 a.m., candidates may file to run for office in Cape Girardeau County's Aug. 7 primary election, according to a news release from the county clerk's office.

The clerk's office in the County Administration Building at 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, in Jackson, will accept filings for Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, County Clerk, Recorder of Deeds, Prosecuting Attorney, County Auditor, Collector of Revenue, Associate Circuit Judge Division 3 and Associate Circuit Judge Division 4.

Candidates must show a form of identification and submit a $50 filing fee, cash or check, payable to the County Central Committee for their filing party.