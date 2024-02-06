All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 2, 2023
Cape County disburses more money for new jail, former courthouse
Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Aug. 31, approved two purchase orders for two Penzel Construction projects in Jackson. n $4,036,287.55 was approved for the new county jail expansion underway at 216 N. Missouri St. "The biggest part of this payment request is for jail cells which are being built on order from Georgia," said District 1 Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper in an interview with the Southeast Missourian...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Walls have been poured for the $49 million expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail, scheduled for completion in late 2024. County commissioners Thursday, Aug. 31, OK'd a more than $4 million expenditure permitting 360 jail cells to be constructed in Georgia for later shipment to Jackson.
Walls have been poured for the $49 million expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail, scheduled for completion in late 2024. County commissioners Thursday, Aug. 31, OK'd a more than $4 million expenditure permitting 360 jail cells to be constructed in Georgia for later shipment to Jackson.Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Aug. 31, approved two purchase orders for two Penzel Construction projects in Jackson.

  • $4,036,287.55 was approved for the new county jail expansion underway at 216 N. Missouri St.

"The biggest part of this payment request is for jail cells which are being built on order from Georgia," said District 1 Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

"As these (cells) are being built and stored, the manufacturer asks for payment. They'll stay in Georgia until the concrete is done and the floors are built here, so the cell units can be put in place at a future date."

The plan is for 360 inmate beds to be added to the jail, along with a new kitchen and laundry, inmate property system, employee locker room and storage.

Current jail space, built in 2000, will be renovated later with a 150-bed capacity, bringing total bed capacity to more than 500.

Overall project cost is estimated at just under $49 million -- funded by participation bonds; American Rescue Plan Act funds; and the law enforcement sales tax approved in June 2020 by county voters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Some members of the county Sheriff's Office went to Georgia to see how the cells are being built a week or two ago. The manufacturer has bought various materials and is starting construction at the plant," Koeper added.

The added cells are to address a long-term concern about overcrowding at the lockup.

  • $232,477.35 was approved for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse on the square.

"The money is for design expenses, including the floor plan, (and) the design is about 80% complete," Koeper added, noting the funding is drawn from the county's capital improvement line item.

Total project cost for the old courthouse renovation is estimated at more than $7.7 million.

When finished in summer 2024, some county offices will occupy the remodeled space with other offices remaining at the nearby county administration building at no. 1 Barton Square.

With completion of the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in 2020, the 115-year-old courthouse effectively became vacant.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy