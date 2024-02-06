Cape County disburses more money for new jail, former courthouse

Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Aug. 31, approved two purchase orders for two Penzel Construction projects in Jackson.
"The biggest part of this payment request is for jail cells which are being built on order from Georgia," said District 1 Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.
"As these (cells) are being built and stored, the manufacturer asks for payment. They'll stay in Georgia until the concrete is done and the floors are built here, so the cell units can be put in place at a future date."
The plan is for 360 inmate beds to be added to the jail, along with a new kitchen and laundry, inmate property system, employee locker room and storage.
Current jail space, built in 2000, will be renovated later with a 150-bed capacity, bringing total bed capacity to more than 500.
Overall project cost is estimated at just under $49 million -- funded by participation bonds; American Rescue Plan Act funds; and the law enforcement sales tax approved in June 2020 by county voters.
"Some members of the county Sheriff's Office went to Georgia to see how the cells are being built a week or two ago. The manufacturer has bought various materials and is starting construction at the plant," Koeper added.
The added cells are to address a long-term concern about overcrowding at the lockup.
"The money is for design expenses, including the floor plan, (and) the design is about 80% complete," Koeper added, noting the funding is drawn from the county's capital improvement line item.
Total project cost for the old courthouse renovation is estimated at more than $7.7 million.
When finished in summer 2024, some county offices will occupy the remodeled space with other offices remaining at the nearby county administration building at no. 1 Barton Square.
With completion of the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in 2020, the 115-year-old courthouse effectively became vacant.