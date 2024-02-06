Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident

A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape Girardeau. The pursuit ended on Route D, near County Road 454.
Windbigler said the officer was not injured in the shooting and the suspect was taken to a local hospital. The suspect’s condition was unknown.
The sergeant said the state Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
