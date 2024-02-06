Cape County deputies looking for SUV

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to the owner of this vehicle. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, information on this vehicle’s owner is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of an 18-foot dump trailer from a business on Highway 61 near Fruitland...

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is looking for information related to the owner of this vehicle. According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, information on this vehicle's owner is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of an 18-foot dump trailer from a business on Highway 61 near Fruitland. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on the roadway. Anyone with information can direct message the office's Facebook page or call (573) 243-3551. Submitted