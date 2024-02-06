Cape County Democrats to push initiative petition drives

The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party will push petition drives to put two measures on the statewide ballot in November, local party chairman Jonathan Kessler said Monday.

One is the ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ initiative that seeks to make state government more transparent and ensure neither political party is given an unfair advantage when new legislative district maps are drawn after the next census, Kessler said.

The other initiative, ï¿½Raise Up Missouri,ï¿½ would increase the state minimum wage from its current $7.85 an hour to $8.60 an hour with 85-cent-per-hour increases each year until 2023. At that point, the state minimum wage would be $12 an hour, according to the petitionï¿½s website.

At a news conference in the Broadway Federal building, Kessler said legislative districts have been drawn in such a way it ensures Republicans will win elections in many cases.

ï¿½We understand Missouri is a conservative-leaning state,ï¿½ he said. But Missouri is not a red state or a blue state, but more of a ï¿½magentaï¿½ state, he said, arguing Missouri voters are not solidly in one political camp.

State legislative and congressional districts in Missouri ï¿½should not be designed to serve one party or another,ï¿½ Kessler said.