NewsDecember 16, 2021

Cape County COVID cases surpass 14,000

Cape Girardeau County's cumulative COVID-19 case count surged past 14,000 in recent days. An update from the county's public health center added 131 new confirmed and probable cases to push the pandemic total number of cases to 14,030 (10,831 confirmed cases and 3,199 probable cases)...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Cape Girardeau County's cumulative COVID-19 case count surged past 14,000 in recent days.

An update from the county's public health center added 131 new confirmed and probable cases to push the pandemic total number of cases to 14,030 (10,831 confirmed cases and 3,199 probable cases).

Officials also added one virus-related death, making the death toll 168 in the county.

As of Wednesday, there were 151 active virus cases in the county, and the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 10.7%.

Local News

