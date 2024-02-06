Cape County Courthouse to operate at Phase Zero

All functions of the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate at Phase Zero because of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among courthouse personnel.

While the court is operating at Phase Zero, all in-person hearings at the courthouse have been suspended beginning Wednesday, according to an administrative order enacted by Presiding Judge Ben Lewis. This order only applies to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, and will remain in effect at least until 8 a.m. Dec. 28.