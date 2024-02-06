Cape County Courthouse returns to Phase One

Phase One directives must remain in effect until Feb. 8, and may be extended if COVID levels increase. The court may also revert back to Phase Zero in the event of an infection among staff.

According to state guidelines, at Phase One critical proceedings may resume, and courtrooms and other public spaces are limited to 10 people if possible. During all phases, proceedings may be conducted remotely, common spaces are regularly sanitized, visitors are screened to avoid spreading the virus, masks or face coverings are required unless the person is alone in a private office and social-distancing protocols should be followed.