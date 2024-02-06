The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Barton Square in Jackson needs new air-conditioning units, District 1 County Commissioner Paul Koeper said at Thursday’s county commission meeting.

Koeper said he is waiting on responses from three entities on pricing for upgrades.

“The big courtroom is operating on one lung, so to say,” Koeper said, adding he believes the existing system dates back to the 1960s or 1970s.