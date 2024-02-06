The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Barton Square in Jackson needs new air-conditioning units, District 1 County Commissioner Paul Koeper said at Thursday’s county commission meeting.
Koeper said he is waiting on responses from three entities on pricing for upgrades.
“The big courtroom is operating on one lung, so to say,” Koeper said, adding he believes the existing system dates back to the 1960s or 1970s.
In 2016, the county upgraded the heating and cooling system in the county administrative building across the street from the courthouse at 1 Barton Square, at a cost of $1.3 million.
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.