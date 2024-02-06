The Cape Girardeau County Court enacted an administrative order Monday extending its suspension of jury trials through Feb. 26 because of increased COVID-19 activity in the area. The extension leaves the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center over capacity for the time being.

According to Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the jail has 237 inmates in custody, but has a maximum capacity of 220. Dickerson said she could foresee this becoming a larger issue because of trials being suspended longer.

“This is an issue all across the state,” Dickerson said. “It is a day-by-day, and sometimes hour-by-hour, issue that is being addressed constantly. We are working diligently with the courts, attorneys and all others to address what we can do to keep our numbers in check.”

The jail has averaged more than the maximum capacity of 220 since the doors opened, Dickerson said, but the pandemic is certainly not helping the matter.

“Unfortunately, we then must take whatever steps we can to accommodate the numbers and work constantly with the courts,” Dickerson said. “Overcrowding is an issue with all jails. It has been for years, and COVID has not relieved that issue or slowed crime. We do house with other facilities when we can, but during this time, facilities are not opening their doors to others any more than necessary. We are all maintaining our own population.”

Dickerson said the jail is taking inmates temperatures, asking a set of COVID-related questions and requiring inmates to take a decontamination shower upon arriving to the facility. They are asked the set of questions again upon arriving in booking, then placed in a 14-day holding quarantine in order to reduce the potential of an outbreak in the jail.

“Daily monitoring happens throughout the jail,” Dickerson said. “My staff has been performing a major juggling process since the beginning of this pandemic and adjusting many protocols.”

As of now, the jail has not had an outbreak of COVID-19, and has even turned some inmates away until they’re medically cleared by the arresting agency. Some inmates have also been held at intake until the courts could be contacted to assist with a possible issue.

“I have a great staff,” Dickerson said, “and I cannot commend them enough for all they do daily to keep up the demands that have been placed on everyone.”

Courts

Circuit Court Judge Ben Lewis said the court has recently tried some cases, which will help with overpopulation in the jail.

“Here’s the way that we are trying to deal with it,” Lewis said. “Last week, I had a docket of criminal cases that wasn’t regularly scheduled. But it was cases that the public defenders had that either the defendant had been given an offer of probation, which is quite often the case under any circumstances.