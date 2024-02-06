All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2020
Cape County Coroner Clifton announces retirement
Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton announced his retirement Thursday morning. Clifton, who has served 16 years in the position, did not file for reelection. A release announcing Clifton’s retirement did not state when he would leave office, and a call to the coroner’s office was not answered...
Southeast Missourian
John Clifton
John CliftonSoutheast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton announced his retirement Thursday morning.

Clifton, who has served 16 years in the position, did not file for reelection. A release announcing Clifton’s retirement did not state when he would leave office, and a call to the coroner’s office was not answered.

“I’ve enjoyed my tenure and hope that I have established an office that the citizens of this county deserve, one they can be proud of,” he said in the release.

Clifton added his endorsement of Dennis Turner, chief deputy coroner, to succeed him.

Turner, Wavis Jordan and K. Gerald “Jerry” Swan will face each other in a Republican primary for the post in August.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

