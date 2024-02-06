Only two counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s update pushed the county’s total count to 68 cases. Twenty-five of those patients are in Cape Girardeau; 21 are in Jackson; and 22 are elsewhere in the county.

Scott County reported one new case, bringing its total to 94 cases.

No new cases were reported in Stoddard (74), Perry (49) or Bollinger (6) counties in Missouri or Union (140) or Alexander (8) counties in Illinois.

Drive-through testing

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 on June 5 in Cape Girardeau County. The tests are open to all residents of Missouri who register online, and interested people do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test.

“We are grateful to the state for making this opportunity possible,” Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said in a release. “Testing is extremely important in this pandemic, and kits have been difficult to get. The more testing that is done — on symptomatic as well as asymptomatic residents — the more we will continue to learn about how this disease spreads and how prevalent it is in our communities.”

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5 at Arena Park.