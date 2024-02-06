Cape County commissioners vote to increase coroner's 2020 budget

Cape Girardeau County commissioners passed a motion Monday increasing the county coroner’s budget by $23,000 to cover third quarter expenses of this year.

“The overage right now is $12,000 on that line,” Auditor Pete Frazier said, “because of previous 2019 autopsies that needed to be performed that were billed in 2020.”

In addition to the $12,000 for 2019 autopsies, the coroner’s office has two autopsy bills that are currently outstanding — one for $1,000 and the other for roughly $2,500. The coroner’s office also has additional expenditures of $882.79, $5,100 and $522.55 for a total of $22,005.34 needed to cover overages in the first three quarters of 2020.