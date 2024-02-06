Cape County commissioners to advertise HR director position

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted at Monday morning’s meeting in favor of advertising for the soon-to-be vacant human resources director position.
Cape Girardeau County’s current HR director, Gina Snyder, accepted the position of director of human resources and risk manager director for the City of Cape Girardeau. She begins her new position May 17.
Snyder will replace Lori Meyer, who is retiring after holding the position for more than a dozen years.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
