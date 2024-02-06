All sections
NewsApril 6, 2021

Cape County commissioners to advertise HR director position

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted at Monday morning’s meeting in favor of advertising for the soon-to-be vacant human resources director position. Cape Girardeau County’s current HR director, Gina Snyder, accepted the position of director of human resources and risk manager director for the City of Cape Girardeau. She begins her new position May 17...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted at Monday morning’s meeting in favor of advertising for the soon-to-be vacant human resources director position.

Cape Girardeau County’s current HR director, Gina Snyder, accepted the position of director of human resources and risk manager director for the City of Cape Girardeau. She begins her new position May 17.

Snyder will replace Lori Meyer, who is retiring after holding the position for more than a dozen years.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

  • Approved appointment of two members to the Cape Girardeau County Board for the Developmentally Disabled.
  • Approved extension of the completion date for the steel pipe addition to County Road 379 to April 30.
  • Approved a $20,000 change order for purchase and installation of pipe to replace a culvert at County Road 379.
