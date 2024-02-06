In a news release dated Tuesday, Dec. 13, Cape Girardeau County commissioners announced they will locate a new approximately 7,000-square-foot emergency operations center (EOC) not in county-owned Klaus Park — to which some residents objected in a series of meetings held last month — but on a 6-acre site to be purchased from Touchdown Development LLC at the southeast corner of Interstate 55 and Lasalle Avenue.

"Recently, a parcel of land previously considered became available due to a change in ownership," the release stated, noting the Touchdown purchase agreement includes water, sewer, fiber and infrastructure at a cost of $750,000.

Commissioners noted the county had unsuccessfully applied for a development grant in excess of $1 million for the previous Klaus Park venue.

Rationale

"This was a win-win," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian. "We see the need for an emergency operations center to keep the community safe. [The county] has a certain number of acres that we own, but as we dug a little deeper, we found a better opportunity that better fits our goal of delivering that layer of safety, and when you look at the development cost, it's frankly a no-brainer."

Tracy said it will ultimately cost less to buy and develop the I-55/Lasalle site than it would have to make the former Klaus Park site suitable for an operations center.

"We can purchase the ground and have it shovel-ready with all the necessary utilities for less than we would have spent at Klaus," Tracy added. "Obviously we also considered the concerns of the community, but when you look at the business side of this, what we're doing is clearly the right option."

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be tapped to build the EOC, which will consolidate all relevant equipment in one location and will include administrative space for county, state and federal emergency personnel.