Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weather

The Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes.

The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson.

The request is for the county's emergency operations center currently being built in Cape Girardeau. Funds came from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

After the meeting, Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper spoke about how the county is preparing for expected inclement weather over the weekend.