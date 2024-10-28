Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weather

The Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes.
The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson.
The request is for the county's emergency operations center currently being built in Cape Girardeau. Funds came from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
After the meeting, Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper spoke about how the county is preparing for expected inclement weather over the weekend.
"We'll equip snowplows on them, the cinder beds. Today and tomorrow, we'll prepare to have those on them and let's see what happens over the weekend," Koeper said.
The commissioners do not meet Monday, Jan. 15, on account of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is one of several state holidays county employees get off.
However, if need be, the county's road crews would be available.
"Monday's a holiday, but if we have a snow event where they may have to work, they'll be out there working," he said.
