All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2021

Cape County commissioners pledge $10k to community college needs analysis survey

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area. Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, said the committee has already raised $80,000 of the $98,375 needed to fund a needs analysis survey to create the 13th community college in Missouri...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area.

Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, said the committee has already raised $80,000 of the $98,375 needed to fund a needs analysis survey to create the 13th community college in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"If you guys could assist with $10,000, I'd be happy," Payne said. "That would support what has happened, and I think, with some other funding, it will finish it off. If you guys would support it, that puts us at $90,000, and I would have $8,375 left on the table."

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

  • Approved a bid for $23,150 to Hutchinson Recreation and Design of St. Louis to install playground equipment and rubber mulch surfacing at Cape County Park North.
  • Approved the addition of terms and conditions to the tax-bill mailing project.
  • Approved the payment of an additional $10,747 to W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance to cover the inclusion of equipment coverage and changes made to the county's policy.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy