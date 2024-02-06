Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area.
Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, said the committee has already raised $80,000 of the $98,375 needed to fund a needs analysis survey to create the 13th community college in Missouri.
"If you guys could assist with $10,000, I'd be happy," Payne said. "That would support what has happened, and I think, with some other funding, it will finish it off. If you guys would support it, that puts us at $90,000, and I would have $8,375 left on the table."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.