NewsJanuary 12, 2021
Cape County commissioners honor treasurer for 15 years of service
Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commission's regular meeting Monday. Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020. "Every year, the county receives county service awards," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. ...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, right, poses with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy after receiving a certificate recognizing his 15 years of service to the county Monday in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, right, poses with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy after receiving a certificate recognizing his 15 years of service to the county Monday in Jackson.J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commission’s regular meeting Monday.

Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020.

“Every year, the county receives county service awards,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. “In the past, we’ve done those at the Christmas party. This year we didn’t get a chance to do that, so we want to present Roger with his county service award from the end of 2020 for 15 years of service.”

Hudson, a Republican, was originally elected Nov. 2, 2004, defeating Democratic challenger Len Barreca after incumbent Bill Reynolds announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in August 2003.

Hudson was reelected for another four-year term in November 2020, running unopposed.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

  • Approved a request to advertise for website design services.
  • Approved $35,034.49 in annual road and bridge administrative fees.
  • Approved a request to transfer $395,622.12 from the Prop 1 unencumbered balance of the old sheriff’s fund to the new sheriff’s fund.
  • Approved a request to transfer $608,936.56 from the Prop 1 unencumbered balance of the hard surface fund to the new road and bridge line fund.
  • Approved a payment of $51,586.70, the remaining cost of a loan acquired to purchase lawn mowers.
  • Approved allowing the county school resource officer to carry over 120 hours of compensatory time on the books.
  • Approved the Coroner’s Office request to purchase a Dodge Grand Caravan for $11,600 and a Ford Expedition for $21,500 from state surplus, and two new stretchers for an amount not to exceed $3,000 from the coroner’s budget.
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

