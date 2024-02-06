Cape County commissioners honor treasurer for 15 years of service

Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commission’s regular meeting Monday.
Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020.
“Every year, the county receives county service awards,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. “In the past, we’ve done those at the Christmas party. This year we didn’t get a chance to do that, so we want to present Roger with his county service award from the end of 2020 for 15 years of service.”
Hudson, a Republican, was originally elected Nov. 2, 2004, defeating Democratic challenger Len Barreca after incumbent Bill Reynolds announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in August 2003.
Hudson was reelected for another four-year term in November 2020, running unopposed.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
