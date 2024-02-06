Cape Girardeau County commissioners passed a motion Thursday to award Teeple Insurance Agency a bid for county officials surety bonds.
The commission unanimously agreed to accept the bid in the following amounts per term: $258 for the county sheriff, $258 for the county assessor, $8,100 for the county treasurer, $258 for the county coroner, $914 for the county public administrator and three $390 amounts for the county public administrator’s deputy clerks.
Commissioners also passed a motion to advertise their search for an executive assistant.
