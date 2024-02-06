In anticipation of digital imaging service vendors possibly being booked for several years, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the Recorder of Deeds' Office to advertise for digitization of records.

Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner told commissioners Monday morning he'd heard reports other counties were planning to use some of their allotted COVID-19 relief funding toward digitizing records, which could cause vendors to be booked for several years.

"I'm concerned because I was planning on trying to get all the rest of the loose-leaf documents that are over at the archive imaged this year," Blattner said. "I was going to wait to do this until later in the year, but with our vendors anticipating being booked up, I'd like to lock them down first and we have the money to do so now."

Blattner said the estimated cost would be $81,587, which would come out of the recorder's budget.