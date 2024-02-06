All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2021

Cape County commissioners approve purchase of 100 phones for new system

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase 100 new phones. IT director Eric McGowen was approved to purchase 100 Digium D65 telephones for $22,944, or approximately $229 each...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase 100 new phones.

IT director Eric McGowen was approved to purchase 100 Digium D65 telephones for $22,944, or approximately $229 each.

“In December, we moved from our old phone system platform to the new Digium virtual-based phone system platform,” McGowen said. “At that time, we were able to utilize all of our existing phones with diminishing functionality as to what we could have if we had the Digium-branded phones. We went through the budget process, and this year I put into my budget for 100 Digium telephones so that we can gradually start the process, rather than all at once, of switching to the new handsets.”

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

  • Approved the appointment of John Thompson to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board.
  • Approved a contract renewal for juvenile detention services with Stoddard County.
  • Approved a vacation rollover request from the sheriff’s office.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

