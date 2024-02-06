Cape County commissioners approve funding to domestic violence shelter

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved disbursement of more than $16,000 to the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

The Safe House for Women will receive $16,513.22 from funds collected by the courts that go to local domestic violence shelters. The funds will be disbursed in two equal payments of $8,256.81, one in January and the other in July.

Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House for Women, said she appreciated the funding.

“It is a very useful source of unrestricted funds for us,” Hill said. “We’re able to supplement our grant income with those fees. They pay for things that aren’t covered by our grants.”