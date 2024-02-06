Cape County commissioners approve dump truck purchase

During a brief business meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to replace a 13-year-old dump truck with a newer, more fuel-efficient model.

The Freightliner vehicle will be purchased from TAG Truck Enterprises at a cost of $147,551, 25% of which, or about $37,000, will be paid through grant funds available to the county.

The commissioners said the county’s portion of the truck purchase will be paid out of the county’s 2021 budget when the county takes delivery of the vehicle.