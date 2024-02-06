Cape County commissioners approve dump truck purchase

During a brief business meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to replace a 13-year-old dump truck with a newer, more fuel-efficient model.
The Freightliner vehicle will be purchased from TAG Truck Enterprises at a cost of $147,551, 25% of which, or about $37,000, will be paid through grant funds available to the county.
The commissioners said the county’s portion of the truck purchase will be paid out of the county’s 2021 budget when the county takes delivery of the vehicle.
In other business Monday, the commissioners approved a $220 payment out of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund for legal consultation related to the county’s coronavirus expense reimbursement program.
First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said he expects to present coronavirus reimbursement requests from area businesses at the commission’s next meeting amounting to more than $30,000 coronavirus-related expenses. Those requests, he said, will bring the total amount of reimbursement requests from county businesses to approximately $175,000, which is being paid through the county’s CARES Act fund.
