Cape County commissioners approve courtroom monitors

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase new video monitors for the courthouse.
The new 22-inch, full HD monitors will replace the current 19-and-a-half inch monitors in all five courtrooms.
"There were two ways to fix that," IT director Eric McGowen said. "We could go with an upgraded video-scaling unit in each courtroom, or we can just replace monitors. The total cost of replacing all of them is less than one courtroom's worth of video scaling."
The new monitors will cost a total of $5,475.60.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
