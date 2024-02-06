Cape County commissioners approve courtroom monitors

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase new video monitors for the courthouse.

The new 22-inch, full HD monitors will replace the current 19-and-a-half inch monitors in all five courtrooms.

"There were two ways to fix that," IT director Eric McGowen said. "We could go with an upgraded video-scaling unit in each courtroom, or we can just replace monitors. The total cost of replacing all of them is less than one courtroom's worth of video scaling."