Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus-related payments

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved reimbursement payments Monday to several county school systems and the Riverside Regional Library for expenses they’ve incurred as of the end of June related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reimbursements are the first of what the commissioners believe will be many similar payments in the coming months due to coronavirus-related expenses.

In addition to their unanimous approval of the reimbursements, the commissioners also discussed several estimated coronavirus-related expenses in the near future they expect will total more than $1.5 million.

The county expects to pay for COVID-19 costs out of the $9,253,142 allocated to the county through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Under the CARES Act, the county is authorized to reimburse schools, county agencies, health care providers and other entities for expenses they incur due to the coronavirus outbreak, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, COVID-19 testing and so forth.

As of Monday, the county had received receipts for coronavirus expenses incurred between March 27 and June 30 from Immaculate Conception School in Jackson in the amount of $6,300, from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau for $1,632.63, from the Jackson School District for $50,200.57 and from Riverside Regional Library for $2,103.