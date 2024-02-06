Cape County commissioners approve contract to replace two bridges

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the county’s road system.
Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying to replace bridges on county roads 420 and 436.
The cost of the design and engineering part of the project is $63,910.16, and the construction inspection will cost $35,051.94.
“Somewhere along the line, we paid into the federal government gas taxes, so we do have the money,” District 2 Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said during Monday’s meeting. “I think our balance right now is about $630,000, which should take care of these two projects.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.