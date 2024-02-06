Cape County commissioners approve contract to replace two bridges

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the county’s road system.

Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying to replace bridges on county roads 420 and 436.

The cost of the design and engineering part of the project is $63,910.16, and the construction inspection will cost $35,051.94.