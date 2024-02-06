All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2021

Cape County commissioners approve contract to replace two bridges

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the county’s road system. Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying to replace bridges on county roads 420 and 436...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the county’s road system.

Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying to replace bridges on county roads 420 and 436.

The cost of the design and engineering part of the project is $63,910.16, and the construction inspection will cost $35,051.94.

“Somewhere along the line, we paid into the federal government gas taxes, so we do have the money,” District 2 Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said during Monday’s meeting. “I think our balance right now is about $630,000, which should take care of these two projects.”

In other business Monday, commissioners:

  • Approved the purchase and installation of new street lights for Cape County Park South, at a cost of $13,853.80.
  • Approved changes to the county employees’ vacation policy.
  • Received an annual report from the University of Missouri Extension.
