Cape County commissioners approve bid for new piping

Cape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe. Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an existing pipe on County Road 255. Commissioners had also received a bid of $21,906 from Yarbrough Sales in Sikeston, Missouri, as well as two other bids that didn't meet specifications...