April 2, 2021

Cape County commissioners approve bid for new piping

story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe.

Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an existing pipe on County Road 255. Commissioners had also received a bid of $21,906 from Yarbrough Sales in Sikeston, Missouri, as well as two other bids that didn't meet specifications.

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

  • Approved reappointment of two members to the County Law Enforcement Crime Restitution Fund Board.
  • Approved bidding to pave the west side parking lot by the sheriff's office on Missouri Street in Jackson.
  • Approved a service agreement between the sheriff's office and Weber Criminal Justice Consulting.
Local News

