NewsJanuary 26, 2021

Cape County commissioners approve 2021 final budget

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the county's final budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday. According to county Auditor Pete Frazier, the 2021 budget reflects an approach among county offices to reduce spending but still meet required operating costs. Although 2020 was considered to be an "unusual year" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frazier said he anticipates things will mostly return to normal in 2021...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the county's final budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday.

According to county Auditor Pete Frazier, the 2021 budget reflects an approach among county offices to reduce spending but still meet required operating costs. Although 2020 was considered to be an "unusual year" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frazier said he anticipates things will mostly return to normal in 2021.

The total funds available in the 2021 budget are $14,676,017.77, of which $10,934,052.66 is estimated income. Cape Girardeau County has an on-hand balance of $3,741,964.34. Budget requests total $9,818,603.72, which would leave the county with an unencumbered balance of $4,857,413.28. Commissioners also approved the movement of $3.2 million from the unencumbered balance to the capital improvement fund to assist with payment of multiple projects the commission has planned for this year.

As a result of the Law Enforcement Tax being passed in 2020, the sheriff will have a separate budget starting this year. The sheriff's office is estimated to receive $11,922,084.92 in 2021, and currently has $982,423.54 on hand for a total of $12,904,508.46 in available funds. Budget requests for the sheriff's office total $12,013,485, which will leave an estimated unencumbered balance of $891,023.46.

The county road and bridge fund is expected to receive $4,733,789 in addition to the $1,976,880.67 it has on hand for a total of $6,710,669.67. Budget requests for the road and bridge fund total $4,969,529, which would leave an unencumbered balance of $1,741,140.67.

The county's anticipated Prop 1 revenue is $7,509,201. The on-hand balance as of the end of 2020 is $1,004,558.67, making the total funds available $8,541,759.67. However, budget requests equal the amount of total funds available, leaving an unencumbered balance of $0.

Finally, the 2021 assessment anticipates receiving $1,020,381.02 in revenue in addition to the $150,010.45 remaining from 2020, making the total amount available $1,170,391.47. Budget requests total $1,083,033, which leaves an unencumbered balance of $87,358.47.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

  • Approved the purchase of five chairs and a desk for $4,760 toward renovations in the county clerk's office.
  • Awarded a bid to Bigham Wireless Consulting for $122,871 to purchase digital pagers for emergency management.
  • Approved the purchase of vehicle ramps not to exceed $4,000 for the coroner's office.
Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

