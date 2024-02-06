Cape County commissioners approve 2021 final budget

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the county's final budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday.

According to county Auditor Pete Frazier, the 2021 budget reflects an approach among county offices to reduce spending but still meet required operating costs. Although 2020 was considered to be an "unusual year" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frazier said he anticipates things will mostly return to normal in 2021.

The total funds available in the 2021 budget are $14,676,017.77, of which $10,934,052.66 is estimated income. Cape Girardeau County has an on-hand balance of $3,741,964.34. Budget requests total $9,818,603.72, which would leave the county with an unencumbered balance of $4,857,413.28. Commissioners also approved the movement of $3.2 million from the unencumbered balance to the capital improvement fund to assist with payment of multiple projects the commission has planned for this year.

As a result of the Law Enforcement Tax being passed in 2020, the sheriff will have a separate budget starting this year. The sheriff's office is estimated to receive $11,922,084.92 in 2021, and currently has $982,423.54 on hand for a total of $12,904,508.46 in available funds. Budget requests for the sheriff's office total $12,013,485, which will leave an estimated unencumbered balance of $891,023.46.