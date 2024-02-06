Cape County commissioners appoint new member to county health board

Taylor moved to Cape Girardeau in 1980 and practiced at an independent office in Doctors' Park before working at Saint Francis Medical Center for approximately 10 years until his retirement in 2017.

"We had four applications, and we want to thank all four for applying. I see that, out of the four, we have one that is a medical doctor," First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said during Monday's meeting. "I spoke to Dr. Taylor last week and he said, 'I'm retired, and I'd be willing to serve on the board.' I can't think of a more appropriate person than a medical doctor to be on the county health board."

Taylor had high praise for the Board of Trustees' performance last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was very pleased with the board's performance last year with the COVID epidemic. Pleased and proud," Taylor said. "I thought they made exactly the right decisions. They based their decisions on scientific information that was available at the time. I agreed completely with their mask mandate, both when they started and stopped it, and I wanted to be supportive of that kind of decision making in the future."

