A sharp uptick in active coronavirus cases during the second week of July helped prompt the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to issue “a somewhat controversial” universal face-covering order July 13, Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said in remarks to Jackson Rotary on Tuesday.

“From March through the first week of July, I think we had somewhere around 140-to-150 cases,” Tracy said.

“We another 150 new active cases in a single week,” he said.

“We had a concern for the county’s health care providers,” Tracy added.

“When we saw in one week the number double,” he said, “that’s when the mask order was implemented,” using the term “community spread” to describe the health center’s data.

“The mask order is an attempt to drive the spread rate down,” Tracy said. “The desire is to avoid the extreme (measure) of shutting down businesses.”

The county commission, Tracy noted, receives a COVID-19 update twice a week at its regular meetings Mondays and Thursdays.

Tracy said the coronavirus has disrupted operations at Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) in Perryville, Missouri.

According to reporting by the Perryville Republic-Monitor, PCMH contracts with a vendor, Emergency Medical Care LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, to supply emergency room physicians to the hospital. None of the ER doctors, the newspaper reported, is local.

One out-of-town medic, who was not working July 3, tested positive for coronavirus. As a precaution, the on-duty physician that day was tested, too — and he also came back positive for COVID.