A sharp uptick in active coronavirus cases during the second week of July helped prompt the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to issue “a somewhat controversial” universal face-covering order July 13, Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said in remarks to Jackson Rotary on Tuesday.
“From March through the first week of July, I think we had somewhere around 140-to-150 cases,” Tracy said.
“We another 150 new active cases in a single week,” he said.
“We had a concern for the county’s health care providers,” Tracy added.
“When we saw in one week the number double,” he said, “that’s when the mask order was implemented,” using the term “community spread” to describe the health center’s data.
“The mask order is an attempt to drive the spread rate down,” Tracy said. “The desire is to avoid the extreme (measure) of shutting down businesses.”
The county commission, Tracy noted, receives a COVID-19 update twice a week at its regular meetings Mondays and Thursdays.
Tracy said the coronavirus has disrupted operations at Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) in Perryville, Missouri.
According to reporting by the Perryville Republic-Monitor, PCMH contracts with a vendor, Emergency Medical Care LLC of Chesterfield, Missouri, to supply emergency room physicians to the hospital. None of the ER doctors, the newspaper reported, is local.
One out-of-town medic, who was not working July 3, tested positive for coronavirus. As a precaution, the on-duty physician that day was tested, too — and he also came back positive for COVID.
A third physician assigned to serve PCMH quit July 3, although it is not revealed for certain whether the decision to stop working was pandemic-driven.
Tracy reported the county has received more than $9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act monies from the federal government.
Among the beneficiaries of the aid are local school districts.
“The CARES money has helped schools buy more cleaning supplies and has assisted in subsidizing the hiring of more (school) nurses and custodians,” Tracy said.
The presiding commissioner noted CARES money has underwritten more than 2,000 pandemic-related serology tests, which look for antibodies in blood.
Tracy confirmed the county’s 2020 sales tax revenue through the month of June has “ticked up,” an unexpected boon given the economic hit brought by COVID-19.
“We thought we’d see a huge drop (in sales tax),” Tracy said, “and it still may happen, but not yet.”
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs noted the city’s sales tax revenue is up by 8% year to-date, adding the federal stimulus money — funneled through the county — has been a help.
“The biggest drop we’ve seen,” said Hahs, mayor since 2015, “is in (the) transportation (sector). We’ve seen a $60,000 (revenue) decrease due to lower gas prices.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.