Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection

"As a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County, I have seen the county grow to become an important, recognized hub for the region that includes, education, health and commerce. My experience with problem solving and conflict resolution are valuable to continue the progress. I am proud to serve the citizens as a full time District 2 Commissioner."

Some of the accomplishments Herbst promoted were developing a regional Emergency Operations Center, implementing a public safety communication system for law enforcement and first responders and creating an office space consolidation plan for the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Department.

Herbst previously served as a board member with the Missouri Association of Counties.

He also previously served with the Cape Girardeau Police Department in the 1990s and was a two-term Cape Girardeau City Council member from 2002 to 2010.

Herbst has been a commissioner since 2012.