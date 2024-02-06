All sections
March 2, 2024

Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection

Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection.

Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District.

"My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level. I am excited about the opportunity to file for another term to represent the citizens and encourage and support the growth of this great county," Herbst said in a news release.

If elected to another term, he said he would continue to support regional economic development initiatives, work with local leaders to recruit and retain an educated workforce and update capital improvements plans for the county.

"As a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County, I have seen the county grow to become an important, recognized hub for the region that includes, education, health and commerce. My experience with problem solving and conflict resolution are valuable to continue the progress. I am proud to serve the citizens as a full time District 2 Commissioner."

Some of the accomplishments Herbst promoted were developing a regional Emergency Operations Center, implementing a public safety communication system for law enforcement and first responders and creating an office space consolidation plan for the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Department.

Herbst previously served as a board member with the Missouri Association of Counties.

He also previously served with the Cape Girardeau Police Department in the 1990s and was a two-term Cape Girardeau City Council member from 2002 to 2010.

Herbst has been a commissioner since 2012.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

