Cape County Commission to hold public hearing on proposed budget

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hold a public hearing for the 2018 proposed budget at 9 a.m. today, despite the fact final revenue numbers are not in, county Auditor Pete Frazier said Wednesday.

Frazier said Wednesday he cannot provide a final budget amount as he waits for sales tax and use-tax revenue numbers to come in from the state. The preliminary budget he will present to the county commission today will need revisions, he said, but will be in the black.