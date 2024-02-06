Cape County Commission to hold public hearing on 2019 budget Monday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday regarding the proposed 2019 operating budget.
According to the agenda, the public hearing is to give interested citizens an opportunity to ask questions and present comments.
The hearing will be on the third floor of the county administration building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
