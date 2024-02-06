All sections
November 9, 2017

Cape County Commission sells former juvenile detention center site

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has sold a 2-acre tract that once was home to the juvenile detention center. Fountain Estates LLC purchased the now-vacant land for $125,110, Second District Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst said. The site, which fronts Merriwether Street, is adjacent to Cape Girardeau city’s Indian Park...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has sold a 2-acre tract that once was home to the juvenile detention center.

Fountain Estates LLC purchased the now-vacant land for $125,110, Second District Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst said.

The site, which fronts Merriwether Street, is adjacent to Cape Girardeau city’s Indian Park.

Commissioners voted in January to raze the former detention facility and put the property up for sale. The detention center was demolished in March.

The sale of the land was concluded last month, according to Herbst.

Fountain Estates LLC filed its articles of organization with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 24, according to state records.

Cape Girardeau pediatric dentist Jayne Scherrman is listed as the company’s registered agent. Scherrman’s dentistry office at 2845 Professional Court is listed as the address on paperwork filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Southeast Missourian attempted to contact Scherrman at her dentistry office. A message left with her office staff was not returned as of late Wednesday afternoon.



Some Cape Girardeau neighborhood residents had suggested the city of Cape Girardeau buy the land to expand Indian Park.

But city manager Scott Meyer said in July city officials would prefer the property be bought and developed by someone in the private sector.

City officials told the Southeast Missourian this summer sale of the property would mean the loss of a former tennis court that was converted into a basketball court.

The basketball court in Indian Park near William Street is not affected by the sale, officials said.

The purchased property sits along the path where the city plans to extend Fountain Street.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Indian Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
