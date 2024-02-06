Cape County Commission sells former juvenile detention center site

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has sold a 2-acre tract that once was home to the juvenile detention center.

Fountain Estates LLC purchased the now-vacant land for $125,110, Second District Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst said.

The site, which fronts Merriwether Street, is adjacent to Cape Girardeau city’s Indian Park.

Commissioners voted in January to raze the former detention facility and put the property up for sale. The detention center was demolished in March.

The sale of the land was concluded last month, according to Herbst.

Fountain Estates LLC filed its articles of organization with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 24, according to state records.

Cape Girardeau pediatric dentist Jayne Scherrman is listed as the company’s registered agent. Scherrman’s dentistry office at 2845 Professional Court is listed as the address on paperwork filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Southeast Missourian attempted to contact Scherrman at her dentistry office. A message left with her office staff was not returned as of late Wednesday afternoon.