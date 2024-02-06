Cape Girardeau County commissioners settled on two design-build teams Thursday to present final proposals for construction of a new justice center.

One team consists of contractor Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson and the architectural firm of Treanor HL, which has offices in Kansas City, Missouri, and other locations. The other team is composed of River City Construction of Benton, Illinois, and St. Louis architectural firm HOK.

Commissioners said the two teams were chosen based on their experience, and they hope to choose one for the project by September.

First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said construction could commence later this year with completion expected by the first quarter of 2020,

Koeper said the justice center could be about 50,000 square feet in size.

Second District Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst estimated last November the project could cost about $15 million. But commissioners said Thursday the exact cost of the project has yet to be determined.

The justice center will house courtrooms and offices for judges, prosecutors and court staff, county officials said.

According to Herbst, county government looks to sell bonds, which would be retired with revenue from the use tax approved by voters in 2015.

Court offices and courtrooms are housed in both the old courthouse in Jackson and the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Once the new justice center is constructed adjacent to the county sheriff's department in Jackson, all of the court offices and courtrooms will relocated to the new structure.

Jackson's courthouse would be used for other purposes, possibly as office space for public defenders, Koeper said, adding no decisions have been made regarding future uses.

Cape Girardeau city officials already are looking at how to use the Common Pleas Courthouse once it is no longer being used by the circuit court system.