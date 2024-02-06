Nearly $900,000 of federally funded COVID-19 assistance was allocated Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to reimburse several entities for their coronavirus-related expenses.

The largest reimbursement approved by the commissioners was to Southeast Missouri State University in the amount of $380,292.64.

The university’s coronavirus expenses are related to Southeast’s acquisition of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, dispensers and other supplies, as well as to support the cleaning and sanitizing of residence halls and classrooms, according to Chris Martin, the university’s chief of staff and assistant to the president.

In addition, he said the university is being reimbursed for the cost of preparing Dearmont Hall to isolate any students who test positive for the coronavirus.

Other reimbursement amounts approved by the commissioners Monday were $196,181.78 to the Nell Holcomb School District; $169,039.68 to the Oak Ridge School District; $128,358.92 to the City of Cape Girardeau; and $7,763.37 to St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson.

The commissioners also amended a reimbursement they approved last week for St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau. The commissioners had previously approved a payment of $20,638.05 for the school’s coronavirus-related costs, but Monday revised that amount to $21,638.05.

So far this summer, the county commission has approved reimbursements amounting to about $2.5 million of coronavirus-related costs. The reimbursements are being paid out of the county’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

‘Precautions are working’

The number of active coronavirus cases in Cape Girardeau County has declined significantly since mid-July when the county health department’s mandatory face mask order went into effect. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported Monday afternoon the number of active cases in the county had dropped to 95, marking the first time in several weeks the case count had fallen below 100.