Nearly $900,000 of federally funded COVID-19 assistance was allocated Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to reimburse several entities for their coronavirus-related expenses.
The largest reimbursement approved by the commissioners was to Southeast Missouri State University in the amount of $380,292.64.
The university’s coronavirus expenses are related to Southeast’s acquisition of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, dispensers and other supplies, as well as to support the cleaning and sanitizing of residence halls and classrooms, according to Chris Martin, the university’s chief of staff and assistant to the president.
In addition, he said the university is being reimbursed for the cost of preparing Dearmont Hall to isolate any students who test positive for the coronavirus.
Other reimbursement amounts approved by the commissioners Monday were $196,181.78 to the Nell Holcomb School District; $169,039.68 to the Oak Ridge School District; $128,358.92 to the City of Cape Girardeau; and $7,763.37 to St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson.
The commissioners also amended a reimbursement they approved last week for St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau. The commissioners had previously approved a payment of $20,638.05 for the school’s coronavirus-related costs, but Monday revised that amount to $21,638.05.
So far this summer, the county commission has approved reimbursements amounting to about $2.5 million of coronavirus-related costs. The reimbursements are being paid out of the county’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Cape Girardeau County has declined significantly since mid-July when the county health department’s mandatory face mask order went into effect. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported Monday afternoon the number of active cases in the county had dropped to 95, marking the first time in several weeks the case count had fallen below 100.
“The curve is starting to fall back down and level off in terms of the number of active cases per day,” Cape Girardeau County emergency service director Mark Winkler told the commissioners. “So I think our precautions are working well for the county.”
At least two people at Monday’s commission meeting also attended last week’s meeting of the health department’s board of trustees. One of them, Rita LaVanchy, said she and others remain concerned about how the county’s face mask order is being administered.
She also questioned the manner in which the health department board conducted its meeting, requiring anyone in attendance to wear a mask when the board’s order exempts people with certain health conditions.
“Why were Cape Girardeau County citizens denied access to the health department’s meeting on July 28, 2020, when they pleaded health exemptions for not wearing a face mask?” LaVanchy asked. “Does the health department only allow citizens the freedom that they deem acceptable only when it fits their agenda? I don’t understand. Please explain.”
“This is a health board matter,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy replied.
“You have some supervisory role over them (members of the health board),” LaVanchy answered.
“That’s actually not true,” Tracy said. “They’re an elective board. They have elections (and) board members are elected just like we are. That’s their order. If you have questions for them, you should address them (the health board).”
At its meeting last week, the health department board said it would review its face mask mandate no later than its next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 25.
