Cape County Commission receives speed limit proposal

The Cape Girardeau County Commission received a petition from the residents who live along County Road 330 to officially reduce the road’s speed limit before their Thursday, May 16 meeting.

County Road 330 is south of Jackson and connects County Road 335 with South Farmington Road.

“That road will be widened properly in two years, three years. A lot of people come through there. We’ve got a petition here from everybody on the road asking to reduce the speed limit to 40 miles an hour,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.