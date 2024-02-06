All sections
May 16, 2024

Cape County Commission receives speed limit proposal

Lowering a speed limit for first class counties like Cape Girardeau County involves a lengthy process.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
On Thursday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission tabled a proposal from citizens along a county road to reduce the speed limit there. The citizens requested it be reduced from 60 miles an hour to 40 miles an hour.
On Thursday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission tabled a proposal from citizens along a county road to reduce the speed limit there. The citizens requested it be reduced from 60 miles an hour to 40 miles an hour.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission received a petition from the residents who live along County Road 330 to officially reduce the road’s speed limit before their Thursday, May 16 meeting.

County Road 330 is south of Jackson and connects County Road 335 with South Farmington Road.

“That road will be widened properly in two years, three years. A lot of people come through there. We’ve got a petition here from everybody on the road asking to reduce the speed limit to 40 miles an hour,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

The current speed limit on County Road 330, as with most county roads in the county, is 60 miles per hour. Koeper said the idea is not to raise money from traffic tickets, but that it is simply what the residents along the road want.

In order to legally change the speed limit, first class counties in Missouri like Cape Girardeau County must hold at least three public hearings on the issue. They need to publish the date and location of the hearings in at least two newspapers a minimum of 15 days beforehand. They are also required to post at least four public notices in conspicuous places 15 days before the hearings.

The commissioners tabled the action to improve the speed limit until all such requirements had been met.

