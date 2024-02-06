Retired banker Danny Essner was reappointed Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to a new three-year term of the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board (EEZ).

The seven-member board's job is to advise county commissioners on EEZ matters, to review and assess relevant applications inside the designated zone and to submit an annual report to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Other board members include Richard Proffer, John M. Thompson, Dale Rauh, Mayor Dwain Hahs and school superintendent Scott Smith, all of Jackson.

Cape Girardeau City Council Pro Tempore Robbie Guard also sits on the EEZ board.