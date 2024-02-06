Retired banker Danny Essner was reappointed Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to a new three-year term of the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board (EEZ).
The seven-member board's job is to advise county commissioners on EEZ matters, to review and assess relevant applications inside the designated zone and to submit an annual report to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Other board members include Richard Proffer, John M. Thompson, Dale Rauh, Mayor Dwain Hahs and school superintendent Scott Smith, all of Jackson.
Cape Girardeau City Council Pro Tempore Robbie Guard also sits on the EEZ board.
County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst unanimously approved air conditioning to be added to a basement room used by the elections staff in the county administration building at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
The commissioners received three bids on the project, awarding the work to low bidder Peters Heating and Air Conditioning of Cape Girardeau for $4,800.
Koeper said it will take an estimated additional $1,100 to install electrical wiring to service the air conditioning unit and thought the work could be completed in the spring.
The commission will tap the county's capital improvements budget for the expenditure.
"The room houses our election equipment and supplies but is also used for post-election verification and for a pre-test and post-test of equipment," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk and election authority.
