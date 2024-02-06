Cape County Commission names Alissa Swindell to Kenyon Cemetery Board

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Alissa Swindell of Delta to the Kenyon Cemetery Board during their regular meeting Thursday, May 2.
Swindell was appointed, until resignation or death, due to the death of former cemetery board member Richard Blackburn.
“Kenyon Cemetery is down south of Allenville off of a dead-end road, (County Road) 256, I think it is,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.
The cemetery is just north of the county line with Scott County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.