The Cape Girardeau County commissioners made a pair of proclamations during their regular meeting Monday, May 6.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy read aloud and presented the first proclamation to representatives from local chapters of Family Community and Education Organization in recognition of National Day of the Family.

“… Whereas the FCE organization has a long history of sponsoring events and activities to benefit families including education in our community, and whereas the FCE organization participates in local projects in Cape Girardeau County that change lives for the better … let it be resolved that we, Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, commissioners of the Cape Girardeau County, do hereby proclaim that May 15, 2024, is the Day of the Family in Cape Girardeau County,” he said.