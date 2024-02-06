All sections
NewsMay 7, 2024

Cape County Commission honors family support organization, correctional officers

The Cape Girardeau County Commission honored two organizations with special commemorative proclamations. ,,,

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, center, honors Family Community and Education Center (FCE) with a special proclamation during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Monday, May 6, in Jackson. From left, FCE members Linda Thompson, Pat Hecht and Mary Klaproth; Tracy; FCE members Jo Ann Hahs and Kara Clark Summers; Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, center, honors Family Community and Education Center (FCE) with a special proclamation during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Monday, May 6, in Jackson. From left, FCE members Linda Thompson, Pat Hecht and Mary Klaproth; Tracy; FCE members Jo Ann Hahs and Kara Clark Summers; Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners made a pair of proclamations during their regular meeting Monday, May 6.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy read aloud and presented the first proclamation to representatives from local chapters of Family Community and Education Organization in recognition of National Day of the Family.

“… Whereas the FCE organization has a long history of sponsoring events and activities to benefit families including education in our community, and whereas the FCE organization participates in local projects in Cape Girardeau County that change lives for the better … let it be resolved that we, Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, commissioners of the Cape Girardeau County, do hereby proclaim that May 15, 2024, is the Day of the Family in Cape Girardeau County,” he said.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission honored local correctional officers with a proclamation during its Monday, May 6, meeting. From left, correctional officers Jonathan Klein and Jason Ladner; Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission honored local correctional officers with a proclamation during its Monday, May 6, meeting. From left, correctional officers Jonathan Klein and Jason Ladner; Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The second proclamation designated the week as National Correction Officers’ and Employees’ Week. Tracy presented it to members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

“…Whereas there are more than 393,000 corrections officers, jailers and deputies serving in correctional facilities, including the dedicated members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department; whereas, with more than 125,000 correctional officers injured every year in correctional facilities … let it be resolved that we, the Cape Girardeau County Commission, do hereby designated May 6 through 10, 2024, as National Correction Officers’ and Employees’ Week,” he said.

The proclamations were the only items on the commissioners’ agenda Monday.

