The Cape Girardeau County commissioners made a pair of proclamations during their regular meeting Monday, May 6.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy read aloud and presented the first proclamation to representatives from local chapters of Family Community and Education Organization in recognition of National Day of the Family.
“… Whereas the FCE organization has a long history of sponsoring events and activities to benefit families including education in our community, and whereas the FCE organization participates in local projects in Cape Girardeau County that change lives for the better … let it be resolved that we, Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst, commissioners of the Cape Girardeau County, do hereby proclaim that May 15, 2024, is the Day of the Family in Cape Girardeau County,” he said.
The second proclamation designated the week as National Correction Officers’ and Employees’ Week. Tracy presented it to members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
“…Whereas there are more than 393,000 corrections officers, jailers and deputies serving in correctional facilities, including the dedicated members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department; whereas, with more than 125,000 correctional officers injured every year in correctional facilities … let it be resolved that we, the Cape Girardeau County Commission, do hereby designated May 6 through 10, 2024, as National Correction Officers’ and Employees’ Week,” he said.
The proclamations were the only items on the commissioners’ agenda Monday.
