Cape County Commission confirms bridge costs, TIF certification

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners meeting for Monday, March 3, lasted just a few minutes, but accomplished several items on its agenda.

Their first item of business was to discuss certification of an economic activity tax base for the North Middle/Broadway Redevelopment Area in the heart of the City of Cape Girardeau.

“The TIFs (tax increment financing) that are in effect in City of Cape (Girardeau) have to be certified by the county as well. As a result, once that ordinance goes in place and it’s passed within the city that year, the year before is considered to be the base,” County Auditor Pete Frazier explained.

The sales tax activity in a base year is used as a reference for each year afterward. The redevelopment area has two taxes that should be assessed on it, Frazier said: the general tax and Prop 1 tax. The commissioners accepted this certification.

Bridge costs confirmed

The commissioners also approved a change order for a bridge replacement on County Road 436.