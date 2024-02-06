All sections
NewsSeptember 19, 2024

Cape county commission chooses walking trail plan

The Cape Girardeau County Commission selected Putz Construction for a $548,000 walking trail project at County Park North, pending MoDOT approval.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Commission met Thursday to determine which of six different proposals for new walking trails in a county park would be selected, ultimately choosing the lowest bidder at some $548,000.
During a quick meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Sept. 19, the commissioners chose a contractor for a walking trail at County Park North.

Following the project’s announcement, the commission received six bids ranging from $548,000 to $652,000. Putz Construction, a Millersville company, offered the lowest bid of $548,766.76 and received the job.

The proposal will now go to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for final approval. The county had received a $499,000 MoDOT grant to aid in the plan.

“I think the estimate was closer to $680,000, so we came in quite a bit lower, which is a good thing. What we're doing today is approving this, subject to MoDOT approval,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

The commissioners also approved purchasing a new copier for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center. This GFI Digital copier would come with a 60-month contract for a total of $7,291.

Additionally, they approved a road use and maintenance agreement, and a decommissioning agreement, with Delta Bobcat Solar, a NextEra Energy Resources project to be built within the county.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

