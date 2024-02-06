Cape county commission chooses walking trail plan

During a quick meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Sept. 19, the commissioners chose a contractor for a walking trail at County Park North.
Following the project’s announcement, the commission received six bids ranging from $548,000 to $652,000. Putz Construction, a Millersville company, offered the lowest bid of $548,766.76 and received the job.
The proposal will now go to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for final approval. The county had received a $499,000 MoDOT grant to aid in the plan.
“I think the estimate was closer to $680,000, so we came in quite a bit lower, which is a good thing. What we're doing today is approving this, subject to MoDOT approval,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.
The commissioners also approved purchasing a new copier for the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center. This GFI Digital copier would come with a 60-month contract for a total of $7,291.
Additionally, they approved a road use and maintenance agreement, and a decommissioning agreement, with Delta Bobcat Solar, a NextEra Energy Resources project to be built within the county.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.