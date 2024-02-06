Cape county commission chooses walking trail plan

During a quick meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Sept. 19, the commissioners chose a contractor for a walking trail at County Park North.

Following the project’s announcement, the commission received six bids ranging from $548,000 to $652,000. Putz Construction, a Millersville company, offered the lowest bid of $548,766.76 and received the job.

The proposal will now go to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for final approval. The county had received a $499,000 MoDOT grant to aid in the plan.